Dinwiddie will start at point guard Friday against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

It's the second start of the season for Dinwiddie, who will be promoted to the top unit with Isaiah Whitehead (knee) out. In his previous start Jan. 6 against the Cavaliers, Dinwiddie only provided seven points, five rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes, but Whitehead played 30 minutes off the bench in that contest. Now that both Whitehead and Jeremy Lin (hamstring) are out of the picture Friday, Dinwiddie shouldn't have much trouble clearing 25 minutes, though coach Kenny Atkinson could opt to give Sean Kilpatrick, Caris LeVert and Randy Foye some run at point guard as well. Dinwiddie is little more than a low-cost dart in DFS contests, as he carries plenty of risk.