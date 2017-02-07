Dinwiddie will start at point guard in Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Dinwiddie played with the second unit in each of the last while Isaiah Whitehead got the start in each of the last three games, and Whitehead's struggled as a starter may have lead to the switch back for the Nets. In his 11 games as a starter this season, Dinwiddie has averaged 8.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 26 minutes per game, and will likely see a similar dosage of time on the floor Tuesday. However, with Dinwiddie and Whitehead continuing to share time as floor leader, the fantasy value of both remains limited.