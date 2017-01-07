Dinwiddle will get the start at point guard in Friday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Cavaliers' play-by-play announcer John Michael reports.

Dinwiddie has been getting some run in the rotation recently, leading up to 32 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Pacers. It appears the Nets are trying to see what they have in the young guard. He will place Isaiah Whitehead in the lineup, and figures to see a relatively heavy workload Friday.