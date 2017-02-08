Booker scored 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding 12 rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 111-107 loss to the Hornets.

The Nets went with a smaller starting lineup once again Tuesday, and for the second straight game Booker ended up leading the team in rebounding from the second unit. With Brooklyn having now lost 10 straight, don't be surprised if he finds his way back into the starting five sooner rather than later.