Nets' Trevor Booker: Being rested Friday
Booker will be rested Friday and will not play in the Nets' matchup with the Pelicans, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Booker played in the last four games after missing a contest due to a sore hip, but the Nets will let him take the night off Friday with the team playing the first game of a back-to-back set. Justin Hamilton will get the start at power forward in Booker's place.
