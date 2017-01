Booker scored 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT), grabbed 12 rebounds and dished four assists in 31 minutes during a 116-108 loss to Cleveland on Friday.

Booker is having a career year of sorts. The energetic -- and undersized -- big is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals this season. Friday also marks his 12th double-double. Last season he had just four, total.