Booker snatched 12 rebounds and added eight points (4-9 FG), four assists, a steal and a block across 29 minutes during Thursday's 104-95 loss to the Pelicans.

Booker played through a bruised left hip Thursday, and punished an Anthony Davis-less Pelicans team on the glass. Booker has been a menace on the boards all season, despite standing just 6-foot-8. He's now averaging a career-high nine rebounds, and is a must-add for any roto owner that needs help in that category.