Booker scored 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added 15 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 101-89 loss to the Jazz.

With the rest of the team struggling, Booker cracked 30 minutes for the first time in six appearances. The Nets are not talented enough to keep Booker on the bench for very long, and he has produced effectively even in shortened outings. He remains a fantasy factor in all formats, though managers in shallow-leagues and daily games may want to see his minutes consistently rise again before relying on him.