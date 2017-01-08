Booker suffered a left hip contusion during Sunday's game against the 76ers and won't return, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Booker played just 15 minutes before succumbing to the injury, going scoreless (0-1 FG) with three assists, two rebound, one steal and one block. The Nets will evaluate him after the contest to gain more knowledge about the extent of his injury, but given that he's only dealing with a bruise, there's a good chance he'll be back on the court Tuesday against the Hawks. better indication of a potential absence moving forward.