Nets' Trevor Booker: May return Sunday
Updating a previous report, Booker (hip) is available to return to Sunday's game against the 76ers.
Booker left prematurely due to a left hip contusion and was originally ruled out, but it sounds as though he may attempt to play through the injury. The Nets may be willing to bring back Booker to add some rebounding to their frontcourt as they look to end a five-game losing streak.
