Booker has been ruled out Friday against the Cavaliers due to an illness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Booker has started in the past three contests, but will be out of commission Friday while he battles the flu bug. Look for more updates on the forward to come Saturday, as the Nets head to Minneapolis to take on the Timberwolves in the second half of the back-to-back set. Look for either Rondae Hollis-Jefferson or Justin Hamilton to enter the top unit Friday in Booker's absence.