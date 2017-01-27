Booker has been ruled out of Friday's tilt with the Cavaliers due to an illness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Booker has started in the past three contests but will be out of commission Friday night as he battles the flu bug. Look for more updates on the forward to come Saturday morning, as the Nets head to Minneapolis to take on the Timberwolves. Look for either Rondae Hollis-Jefferson or Justin Hamilton to grab the start Friday in Booker's absence.