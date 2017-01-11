Booker (hip) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's matchup with the Pelicans, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Booker was held out of Tuesday's game against the Hawks with a bruised left hip, but expressed optimism following the game that he would be ready to go by Thursday, so his listing as probable doesn't come as a huge surprise. Barring any late setbacks, look for him to take on his usual role in the starting lineup at power forward, which should send Rondae Hollis-Jefferson back to the bench. Booker has had a strong start to January over four games, posting averages of 12.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 26.0 minutes.