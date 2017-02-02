Booker supplied 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 16 minutes in a 95-90 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday.

Booker came off the bench for the first time all season and was quite productive in his role with the second unit, but it wasn't enough to abate the continued downturn in his playing time. Prior to Wednesday, Booker had seen 20 or fewer minutes in two of the last four contests, and with the 9-40 Nets already looking toward the future, it seems unlikely that the 29-year-old will gain much playing time from here on out. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who replaced Booker in the lineup Wednesday, performed well in his own right with a team-high 16 points and eight boards, so look for him to maintain his spot on the top unit for at least a few more games.