Nets' Trevor Booker: Questionable Saturday vs. Timberwolves
Booker (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Booker missed Friday's loss to the Cavaliers, and appears to be trending toward a game-time decision Saturday. If he unable to go, look for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to draw another start at power forward with Justin Hamilton also seeing an uptick in minutes.
