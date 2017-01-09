Booker (hip) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Booker suffered the bruised left hip in Sunday's game against the 76ers, and after initially being ruled out following his departure, he was able to return to action. It appears Booker is still dealing with some residual pain, so the Nets will check back on his condition at Tuesday's morning shootaround before determining his status for the game later that evening. If Booker is held out, Justin Hamilton would be the leading candidate to step into the starting five after getting the nod at power forward when Booker sat out Dec. 23 against the Cavaliers for rest purposes.