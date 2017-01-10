Booker (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's tilt with the Hawks, Chris Vivlamore the Atlantic Journal-Constitution reports.

Booker suffered a bruised hip in Sunday's loss to the 76ers but was able to return to the contest following a brief departure. The aliment appears to have worsened, as the forward will spend Tuesday night on the sideline. The Nets signed Quincy Acy to a 10-day contract Tuesday and he will reportedly be available to play in the contest, giving the team a little more depth in the frontcourt. However, Justin Hamilton or Luis Scola will likely draw the spot start as Booker's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Pelicans.

