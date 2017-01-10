Nets' Trevor Booker: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Hawks
Booker (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's tilt with the Hawks, Chris Vivlamore the Atlantic Journal-Constitution reports.
Booker suffered a bruised hip in Sunday's loss to the 76ers but was able to return to the contest following a brief departure. The aliment appears to have worsened, as the forward will spend Tuesday night on the sideline. The Nets signed Quincy Acy to a 10-day contract Tuesday and he will reportedly be available to play in the contest, giving the team a little more depth in the frontcourt. However, Justin Hamilton or Luis Scola will likely draw the spot start as Booker's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Questionable Tuesday vs. Hawks•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Shakes off hip injury to play 18 minutes Sunday•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: May return Sunday•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Leaves Sunday's game with hip bruise•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Leads team with 17 points, double-double in loss•