Nets' Trevor Booker: Says he'll play Thursday
Booker (hip) said he will "give it a go" Thursday against the Pelicans, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.
Booker will return to the court Thursday night after missing Tuesday's loss to the Hawks due to a bruised left hip. He has been averaging over 27 minutes a contest this season but could see that dip slightly Thursday night as he gets back into the swing of things. Should that be the case, expect Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to see a slight uptick in minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Probable for Thursday vs. Pelicans•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Expects to be ready by Thursday•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Hawks•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Questionable Tuesday vs. Hawks•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Shakes off hip injury to play 18 minutes Sunday•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: May return Sunday•