Booker (hip) said he will "give it a go" Thursday against the Pelicans, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Booker will return to the court Thursday night after missing Tuesday's loss to the Hawks due to a bruised left hip. He has been averaging over 27 minutes a contest this season but could see that dip slightly Thursday night as he gets back into the swing of things. Should that be the case, expect Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to see a slight uptick in minutes off the bench.