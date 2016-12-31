Booker contributed 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes in a 118-95 loss to the Wizards on Friday.

Due to a combination of the Nets finding themselves on the wrong end of blowouts and coach Kenny Atkinson evaluating some of his younger frontcourt players, Booker's playing time has trended down of late, with the 29-year-old logging fewer than 30 minutes in each of his last five appearances. With averages of 8.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game during that span, Booker has still produced well enough to carry value in deep leagues. He's not a drop candidate just yet in shallower formats, but until his minutes pick back up, it may be worthwhile to keep him on the bench in those leagues.