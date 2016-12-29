Booker contributed six points (3-7 FG), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes during a 101-99 loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.

Booker failed to reach doubles figures in scoring for the sixth time in the last seven games but did grab at least 10 rebounds for the second consecutive contest. His offense has dropped off in December after he started the year hot, as he is averaging two less points so far this month and shooting worse from the field. We'll see if he can get the scoring going Friday against the Wizards.