Booker (hip) returned to Sunday's 105-95 loss to the 76ers and finished with four points (2-3 FG), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes.

Booker, who exited with a left hip contusion, was initially ruled out from returning to the contest, but the Nets later reversed that stance. The big man only logged about three minutes once he was cleared to return, but with the Nets offering no indication that he suffered a setback, we'll keep him off the injury report heading into Brooklyn's next contest Tuesday against the Hawks unless the team indicates otherwise.