Booker contributed 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 loss against the Raptors.

In his first three games coming off the bench this season, Booker is managing 11.7 points (on 50 percent shooting), 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.3 blocks in 21.0 minutes per night. Those numbers are surprisingly comparable to the 9.8 points (on 52.3 percent shooting), 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks he averaged in 26.6 minutes during 43 starts in 2016-17. Nevertheless, if Booker is going to continue coming off the bench and seeing less playing time than he was a starter, it will be tough for him to maintain these stats.