Nets' Trevor Booker: Two rebounds shy of double-double
Booker recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), while adding eight rebounds, two steals and one block across 26 minutes in Monday's loss to the Heat.
Monday's minutes marked the most for Booker over the past two weeks as he has been battling a lingering hip injury and an illness. He continues to put up career numbers on the glass and, health permitting, will continue to be a piece of the Nets' offensive plan moving forward.
