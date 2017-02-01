Booker will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Booker has started in each of the 43 games he's appeared in for Brooklyn this season, so Wednesday's changeup comes as a bit of a surprise. His replacement, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson may potentially be seen as a better defensive matchup against the Knicks, so this move may not be a permanent one for head coach Kenny Atkinson. However, given that Booker will be coming off the bench, it's likely he is in line to see a slight decrease in time on the floor Wednesday.