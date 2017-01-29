Booker (illness) will play and start in Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Kyle Ratke of Timberwolves.com reports.

After missing Friday's contest against the Cavaliers with an illness, Booker will take the floor Saturday. The 29-year-old plays a strong role as a rebounder for the Nets, pulling down 8.7 boards across 26.9 minutes per game. He'll look to continue his work on the boards Saturday against the big man duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Gorgui Dieng.