Nets' Trevor Booker: Will play Saturday vs. Timberwolves
Booker (illness) will play and start in Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Kyle Ratke of Timberwolves.com reports.
After missing Friday's contest against the Cavaliers with an illness, Booker will take the floor Saturday. The 29-year-old plays a strong role as a rebounder for the Nets, pulling down 8.7 boards across 26.9 minutes per game. He'll look to continue his work on the boards Saturday against the big man duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Gorgui Dieng.
More News
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Questionable Saturday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Out Friday vs. Cavaliers with illness•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Starting Saturday•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Being rested Friday•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Grabs 12 boards despite bruised hip•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Says he'll play Thursday•