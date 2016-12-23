Booker will be held out during Friday's game against the Cavaliers for rest purposes, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Booker only played 24 minutes in the front end of the back-to-back set Thursday against the Warriors, but coach Kenny Atkinson will give his starting power forward his second game off of the season for maintenance purposes. Luis Scola is probably the leading candidate to enter the starting lineup in Booker's place and absorb most of his playing time, but Justin Hamilton, Anthony Bennett and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson could also be asked to pick up some extra minutes at the position.