Nicolas Laprovittola: Signs contract with Spanish club
Laprovittola signed a contract Wednesday with Saski Baskonia of the Spanish ACB League, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Laprovittola earned a roster spot with the Spurs as an undrafted rookie, but appeared in only 18 games before the team decided to drop him from the roster. After failing to find any other suitors elsewhere in the NBA, the 26-year-old will head back to the ACB League, where he suited up last season. If he plays well in Spain, he could gin up interest for a return stateside at some point next season.
