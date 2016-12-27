Laprovittola was waived by the Spurs on Tuesday, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Laprovittola signed a camp deal with the Spurs back in September and eventually earned one of the final spots on their regular season roster. He's provided some much-needed depth at point guard, even logging a few starts when Tony Parker was either injured or getting a night off for rest. However, it appears the Spurs weren't high enough on him to roster him for the rest of the season, as they'll cut him before his contract becomes fully guaranteed in a few weeks. Laprovittola could find suitors around the NBA once he clears waivers, but otherwise, he'll likely head back overseas. Look for Dejounte Murray to serve as the Spurs' third point guard behind Parker and Patty Mills moving forward.