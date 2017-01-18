Gee's 10-day contract with the Nuggets expired Wednesday, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

For the time being, Gee will return to the free agent pool, but it's possible that Denver could bring him back on a second 10-day deal in the near future. The Nuggets needed to free up a roster spot after acquiring Mo Williams in a cap-related move Tuesday night, but Williams will be released as soon as the trade becomes official, so Denver will again have an open roster spot. Gee would likely be the top candidate to fill that roster void, though the team is yet to offer any comment. The 29-year-old Gee, who was waived by the Nuggets on Jan. 6 before signing a 10-day deal two days later, has appeared sparingly in 13 games on the season.