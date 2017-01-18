Gee's 10-day contract with the Nuggets expired Wednesday, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

For the time being, Gee will return to the free agent pool, but it's possible that the Nuggets could bring him back on a second 10-day deal in the near future. The Nuggets needed to free up a roster spot after acquiring Mo Williams in a cap-related move Tuesday, but Williams will be released as soon as the trade becomes official, so Denver will soon have an open roster spot. Gee would likely be the top candidate to fill that roster void, though the team has yet to offer any comment. The 29-year-old, who was previously waived by the Nuggets on Jan. 6 before signing a 10-day deal two days later, has appeared in only 13 games on the season.