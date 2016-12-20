Gee (coach's decision) was inactive during Monday's 117-107 win over the Mavericks.

Gee appeared in nine of the Nuggets' subsequent 10 games after signing with the club Nov. 16 amid a rash of injuries on the wing, but with the team now back to full health, he's been unsurprisingly dropped from the rotation. Given the Nuggets' limited financial commitment to Gee and his low upside, it wouldn't be surprising if he were waived at some point later this season in order for the Nuggets to address their depth at another position.