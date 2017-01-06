Gee played four minutes in a 127-99 loss to the Spurs on Thursday, missing his only shot and grabbing one rebound.

With rookies Malik Beasley and Juan Hernangomez on D-League assignments and Kenneth Faried (back) sitting out, Gee was active for a game for one of the few occasions of late, and was able to log some run during garbage time. Unless the Nuggets are besieged by injuries on the wing, this will probably be the extent of Gee's court time when he suits up.