Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Could be out until All-Star break

Gallinari (groin) could be sidelined for the Nuggets' final three games before the All-Star break, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Gallinari has already missed five games with a strained left groin suffered back on Feb. 1, and while he was able to put in an on-court workout as recently as Thursday, it doesn't appear as though the forward is honing in on a return to game action just yet. As a result, it appears safe to rule Gallinari out for the second half of the Nuggets' road back-to-back set Saturday against the Cavaliers, but he'll be considered day-to-day in advance of the team's final two home games before the break next week. Though he came off the bench in Friday's win over the Knicks, Will Barton has benefited the most from expanded run during Gallinari's absence. In the previous five contests, Barton is averaging 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 three-pointers, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 31.8 minutes per game. He'll make for a strong option in both season-long and daily formats until Gallinari is cleared to return.