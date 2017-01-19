Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Downgraded to questionable

Gallinari (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Gallinari was originally listed as probable Wednesday with ankle soreness, but it appears as though there is now some doubt regarding the wing's health. Gallinari will likely test the ankle during pregame warmups before making a final decision regarding his status, but if it ends up he is unable to go, look for Juan Hernangomez to potentially see extended minutes on the wing with Wilson Chandler (personal) also ruled out.