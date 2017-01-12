Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Expected to play vs. Pacers

Gallinari (ankle) is expected to play Thursday against the Pacers, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.

Gallinari has been nursing a sore ankle, but the ailment was never considered overly serious, and he appears poised to take the floor Thursday. With the game set to tip at 3:00 PM ET, a definitive call on his status should come within the next few hours.

