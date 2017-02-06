Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Expects to miss around 10 days

Gallinari (groin) said Saturday that he expects to miss around 10 days, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Gallinari has already missed two games with the groin strain and has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks, and based on his characterization of the injury, the forward seems likely to be sidelined for at least the rest of the week. With the All-Star break on tap for the following week, it may make sense for the Nuggets to hold Gallinari out until the beginning of the second half, in an attempt to give him as much time to rest up as possible. Gallinari's absence will open up more run for Wilson Chandler as the starting small forward, while bench players like Will Barton, Darrell Arthur and Juan Hernangomez should also benefit on a smaller scale.