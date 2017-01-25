Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Held to 11 points Tuesday

Gallinari was limited to 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in a 103-93 win over the Jazz on Tuesday.

Gallinari seems to be fully over the right ankle sprain that caused him to miss a game last week, but he has yet to deliver any sort of eye-popping performance since the calendar flipped to 2017. With Nikola Jokic routinely serving as the Nuggets' go-to option of late, Gallinari has had to settle into a secondary role on offense. He's still averaging 16.3 points per game in January, but has only topped 20 points in one of his 10 appearances on the month, which has somewhat limited his upside in DFS contests.