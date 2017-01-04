Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Leads team with 24 in loss to Sacramento

Gallinari produced 24 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 33 minutes during a 120-113 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

Gallinari went for his highest point total since Dec. 15 as Kenneth Faried (back) was held out and matched a season high with four three-pointers. He has been playing great over the last five games, with averages of 20.4 points on 50.8 percent shooting, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.0 steal per game in that stretch. Gallinari has a tough matchup Thursday against San Antonio.