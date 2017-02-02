Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: MRI on tap Thursday

Gallinari will undergo an MRI Thursday to determine the extent of the groin issue he suffered in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.

Gallinari did not return to Wednesday's contest after playing just short of 30 minutes, but did finish the night with 14 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-8 FG), three rebounds and two assists. More information on the issue should arrive following his tests Thursday, shedding some light on his availability for Friday's contest against the Bucks.

