Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: MRI results negative Thursday

Gallinari (groin) had his MRI results come back negative Thursday, and expects to be back with the Nuggets "soon", Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.

Gallinari's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Spurs, but he may be held out for precautionary reasons. Wilson Chandler will likely enter the starting lineup if Gallinari misses time, and Will Barton (ankle) may also see increased usage as a result. Over his past seven contests, Gallinari is averaging 18.7 points on 38.5 percent shooting beyond the arc, to go along with 4.7 rebounds across 33.7 minutes per game.