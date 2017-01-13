Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Not limited by ankle injury Thursday

Gallinari (ankle) provided 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 30 minutes in a 140-112 win over the Pacers on Thursday.

Gallinari was one of several Nuggets who carved up the Pacers' defense with red-hot shooting, as the team finished with a 52-of-91 mark (57.1%) from the field. The Nuggets had initially labeled Gallinari as questionable with a sore ankle heading into the contest, but the strong performance and 30-minute workload should give fantasy owners no reservations about keeping him active heading into the Nuggets' five-game slate during the upcoming week.