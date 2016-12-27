Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Notches second straight double-double

Gallinari collected 23 points (5-12 FG, 11-12 FT, 2-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three steals and one assist across 37 minutes in a 106-102 win over the Clippers on Monday.

After having previously recorded no more than nine rebounds in his first 26 appearances, Gallinari has now collected 11 boards in back-to-back contests, while topping 20 points in both games as well. For the most part, Gallinari has done well to avoid the nagging injuries that have crippled him in the past, but the Nuggets' improved depth on the wing will make it more difficult than last season for the Italian forward to keep cranking out 20-point outings. As a reflection of that, Gallinari is averaging 16.8 points per game, a nearly three-point drop from 2015-16.