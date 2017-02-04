Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Out again Saturday vs. Spurs

Gallinari (groin) has been ruled out of Saturday's matchup against the Spurs, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Gallinari indicated after an MRI Friday that he hopes to return soon, but his absence Saturday will mark his second straight. Wilson Chandler started in his place Friday, and played 41 minutes as a result. He figures to be in line for another heavy workload Saturday. With Darrell Arthur also ruled out, Juan Hernangomez could see some extra tick providing depth at each forward position. Gallinari's next chance to return will be Monday against the Mavericks.