Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Out Thursday vs. Spurs

Gallinari (ankle) will sit out Thursday's tilt against the Spurs, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

With Wilson Chandler (personal) also ruled out for the Nuggets, Juan Hernangomez is the next man up on the depth chart at the small forward slot. He figures to see an uptick in workload, and it's possible that Will Barton could get run at the small forward position if the Nuggets decide to play small, possibly opening up minutes for Jamal Murray and Jameer Nelson at shooting guard.