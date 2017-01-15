Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Probable for Monday vs. Magic

Gallinari (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Magic, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Gallinari has logged 30 minutes or more in each of the Nuggets' last two games, so he appears to be completely over the ankle injury that has given him some discomfort over the last week or so. He's fully expected to take the court again Monday and should see a full complement of minutes. That said, the Nuggets are going into a back-to-back set on Monday and Tuesday, which could prompt them to take a cautious approach with Gallinari.