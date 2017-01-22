Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Probable for Sunday

Gallinari (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's tilt with the Timberwolves, Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press reports.

Gallinari has been playing through an ankle injury over the past few weeks, which forced him to miss Thursday's game against the Spurs. However, he was back in the lineup Saturday, posting 18 points, four rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes. Despite the starter's workload, Gallinari isn't dealing with any excessive soreness and is fully expected to take the court Sunday against the Timberwolves, so look for him to take on his usual role with the top overall unit barring any setbacks during pregame warmups.