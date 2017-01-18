Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Probable for Thursday vs. Spurs
Gallinari (ankle) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Gallinari has some soreness in his ankle, but has played through it in recent games. He was listed as probable ahead of both Monday and Tuesday's contests, but played 39 and 40 minutes, respectively, over that two-game stretch and should be in line for another big workload again on Thursday. Look for a final word on his availability just prior to Thursday's tip-off.
More News
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Will play Tuesday vs. Lakers•
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Probable Tuesday with ankle injury•
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Will play Monday vs. Magic•
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Probable for Monday vs. Magic•
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Not limited by ankle injury Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Available to play Thursday•