Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Probable for Thursday vs. Spurs

Gallinari (ankle) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Gallinari has some soreness in his ankle, but has played through it in recent games. He was listed as probable ahead of both Monday and Tuesday's contests, but played 39 and 40 minutes, respectively, over that two-game stretch and should be in line for another big workload again on Thursday. Look for a final word on his availability just prior to Thursday's tip-off.