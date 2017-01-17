Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Probable Tuesday with ankle injury

Gallinari (ankle) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Gallinari has cropped up on the Nuggets' injury report the last few games with a sore left ankle, but he hasn't been forced to sit out yet as a result. Though he logged 40 minutes in Monday's win over the Magic, Gallinari is expected to be fully ready to go for the second half of the back-to-back set. Assuming he's cleared to play before the 10:30 p.m. ET tip time, don't expect Gallinari to face any restrictions in his role as the Nuggets' starting small forward.