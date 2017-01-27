Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Provides 25 points in Thursday win

Gallinari provided 25 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 35 minutes in Thursday's 127-120 win over the Suns.

The talented forward managed his best scoring total since Dec. 15 against the Blazers, eclipsing the 20-point mark for only the second game in the last 13 games he's been active for. Gallinari saw a nice uptick in usage in the high-scoring affair, with his 16 shot attempts equaling the second most he's taken in a game this season. The 28-year-old continues to log heavy time on the floor, as he's played no less than 31 minutes in all but one of the last 11 contests. He's now averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 33.7 minutes in 11 games this month.