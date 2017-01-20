Nuggets' Danilo Gallinari: Questionable for Saturday

Gallinari is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

After originally being expected to play Thursday against the Spurs, Gallinari ended up being a late scratch with a right ankle sprain. The team will likely have an update regarding the small forward's status following shootaround Saturday morning, but it's possible his status may not be determined until pregame warmups. Juancho Hernangomez started in Gallinari's place and played 38 minutes Thursday.